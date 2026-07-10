Shivamogga Yodhas tame Mysore Warriors by seven wickets to book qualifier 2 berth

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) Shivamogga Yodhas stormed into Qualifier 2 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a swift seven-wicket victory over Mysuru Warriors in the Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Having restricted the Yodhas to 161/9 the Yodhas chased down the target with 23 balls to spare courtesy of half-centuries from Luvnith Sisodia and Tushar Singh. The victory also avenged their 66-all out defeat to the Warriors in the final league-stage fixture two days earlier.

Asked to bat first, the Warriors endured a difficult start as Abhilash Shetty (3-14) and Naveen MG (3-53) dismantled the top order to leave the Warriors reeling at 66/6 in the 13th over.

Madhav Bajaj and captain Vyshak Vijayakumar briefly revived the innings with a 39-run partnership for the eighth wicket before both fell in the space of seven balls. Coming in at No. 10, Abhishek Prabhakar then launched a sensational late assault, smashing an unbeaten 36 off just 10 deliveries, including five sixes and a four. Prabhakar plundered 28 runs in the final over of the innings. Alongside Lavish Kaushal, he added an unbroken 40 runs for the final wicket to post a competitive score.

In reply, Luvnith Sisodia and Tushar Singh put the Yodhas firmly in control with a 95-run opening partnership in just 9.5 overs. Sisodia struck 56 off 35 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes, while Tushar made 53 off 39 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

Although Abhishek Prabhakar continued his form with a two-wicket haul, the Warriors never managed to claw their way back. K V Aneesh remained unbeaten on 35 off just 16 balls, smashing three fours and two sixes, while Younis Ali Baig finished unbeaten on eight as the Yodhas cruised home.

Later in the evening, the Bengaluru Blaster take on the Coastal Kings Mangaluru. The winner will advance to the final while, the loser will face the Yodhas tomorrow in Qualifier 2. The innings also saw Sisodia reclaim the Orange Cap, taking his tally to 374 runs in the tournament.

--IANS

hs/