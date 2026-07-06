July 06, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for ODIs against England

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for ODIs against England

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube has been drafted into India’s squad as a replacement for injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting on July 14 in Birmingham.

Devajit Saikia, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said on Monday that Dube, currently in England for the five-match T20I series, will stay back for ODIs as Reddy continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.

“The Selection Committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squad for the ODI series against England,” said Saikia. Reddy sustained the injury during the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai, and a timeline for his return to competitive cricket is yet to be firmed up.

Reddy's ongoing rehabilitation had previously ruled him out of the T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the upcoming three-game series against Zimbabwe. Dube, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, has played four ODIs so far and amassed 43 runs while picking up one scalp. His last ODI game came against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in August 2024.

Following the series opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham, India and England will play further games in Cardiff (July 16) and Lord’s (July 19). After the series is over, Dube will travel to Zimbabwe, where the first T20I starts on July 23, followed by matches on July 25 and 26, all of which will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

India’s updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, and Shivam Dube

--IANS

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