Shivaleeka Oberoi documents her pregnancy journey: ‘9 months in a blink of an eye’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, who welcomed her first bundle of joy in April, shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey through a heartfelt video montage.

Shivaleeka shared a video, which began with the words “Growing my greatest love.” The clip captured her baby bump's evolution from five weeks to 38 weeks.

The video then showed her bump slowly growing as she documented her pregnancy journey with text overlays that read: “5 weeks, 8 weeks, 11 weeks, 20 weeks, 28 weeks, 38 weeks.”

She captioned the clip: “9 months in a blink of an eye. I was creating a life while life recreated me!”

On May 19, Shivaleeka and her filmmaker husband Abhishek Pathak revealed that they have named their newborn daughter Aarika, which symbolises grace, abundance, prosperity, and divine beauty.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek shared two pictures of themselves along with their “greatest blessing” in a collaborative post on Instagram.

The post was captioned: “Introducing our greatest blessing Aarika Pathak. Aarika carries the essence of Goddess Lakshmi — symbolising grace, abundance, prosperity, and divine beauty.”

The post further read: “Born on 19.04.2026 the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, it all feels so beautifully and divinely connected — as if the universe planned it this way all along. She is everything we ever dreamed of and more. Grateful, blessed, and completely in love…all over again!”

The couple had announced in December last year that they are set to become parents for the first time on a post on social media, which read: “Our love story has found it’s sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe (Baby angel, evil eye and Dizzy emojis) (sic)."

Abhishek and Shivaleeka first met during the shoot of their 2020 film "Khuda Hafiz", which stars Vidyut Jammwal. They exchanged rings in July 2022 and finally got married in February 2023.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn.

--IANS

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