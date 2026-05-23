Exiled activist urges Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to stop attacks on Hindus

Dhaka, May 23 (IANS) Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen has written to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, expressing grave concern over escalating attacks on Hindus in the country.

She called on the PM to ensure the safety of minorities, uphold freedom of expression, and take a firm stand against “fanaticism and mob terror" carried out in the name of religion.

Taking to her social media platform X, Nasreen said, “You had said that equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity, would be ensured in Bangladesh. But in reality, we are once again witnessing attacks on Hindus, the grabbing of their land, and the destruction of their lives on the basis of rumours and allegations."

She also referred to a series of recent incidents in which several Hindu youths were allegedly targeted by extremist groups over accusations of “insulting Islam".

"Today, schoolteacher Gouranga Sarkar of Satkhira, computer lab operator Mithu Mondal of a school in Gopalganj, and Shaon Chandra Das of Gouripur College have all been attacked by Hindu-hating extremists after being accused of 'insulting Islam'. Instead of taking action against the attackers, the police arrested the victims themselves,"Nasreen stated.

“What will these people do after coming out of jail? Having lost their jobs, socially ostracised, and living in extreme insecurity, how are they supposed to survive? Will they too eventually be forced to flee the country?' she questioned.

According to local media reports, police on May 19 detained Hindu schoolteacher Gouranga Sarkar in Satkhira district following allegations that he made remarks during a classroom lecture that allegedly hurt Muslim religious sentiments.

On the same day, another Hindu man, Shaon Chandra Das from Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district, was arrested over accusations of insulting an Islamic religious text. Prior to his arrest, an Islamist group identifying itself as “Towhidi Janata” reportedly staged protest marches in Gauripur municipality, “demanding the hanging of Shaon”.

Condemning the incidents targeting Hindu youths, Nasreen said that these are not isolated incidents but part of a “terrifying conspiracy” to systematically make “Bangladesh devoid of Hindus".

“Before them, the lives of Rasaraj Das, Titu Roy, Utsab Mondal, Dipu Das, and many other Hindus were destroyed. Rumours of 'blasphemy' were spread to incite attacks against them. Homes were burnt, temples were vandalised, victims were jailed, and many were forced to leave the country," she added.

She also questioned whether authorities had taken any real action against individuals inciting anti-Hindu hatred and carrying out mob attacks across Bangladesh, adding that there seemed to be little visible effort to halt “filthy communal politics”.

Asserting that allegations of "blasphemy" have become a weapon to suppress dissent, persecute minorities, and spread social terror, Nasreen said, "If the state does not take a firm stand against those who want to gradually turn Bangladesh into a Hindu-free country, then that silence only encourages them. Freedom of speech is one of the fundamental pillars of democracy. Yet today, freedom of speech in Bangladesh barely exists.”

--IANS

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