Rights group raises humanitarian concerns over Pakistani forces’ curfew in Balochistan

Quetta, May 23 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly condemned the ongoing curfew in the Zehri region of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district imposed by the Pakistani forces, describing it as an “excessive exercise of state power".

According to the rights body, the sweeping restrictions sparked serious concerns about the treatment of civilians and the devastating impact on their social and economic lives.

“In Zehri, Khuzdar, the situation for the local population continues to deteriorate as residents face increasing restrictions and suppression by Pakistani forces. A new phase of curfew has been imposed, limiting market hours from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, while residents are strictly warned against using vehicles such as motorbikes and cars,” the BYC stated.

“These measures severely restrict civilian life, freedom of movement, and the ability to carry out daily activities. State authority is intended to ensure security and protect the rights and dignity of the people, not to create conditions of fear, intimidation, and collective pressure,” it added.

The BYC said that many people in the region depend on small-scale oil transportation and trade using pickup vehicles to support their families. However, those involved in this work, it said, are facing forceful confiscation of oil, with 30 to 40 litres taken from each vehicle, placing an added financial burden on people already struggling with the economic crisis.

Highlighting that healthcare and educational services are also being severely disrupted during the curfew, the rights body said, "Hospitals, which provide essential medical care, have been closed due to restrictions, depriving people of access to treatment and emergency services. Similarly, schools have been shut down, disrupting the education of students and negatively affecting the daily lives and future prospects of children."

It noted that denial of basic services such as healthcare and education has intensified the hardships faced by civilians and triggered serious humanitarian concerns.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations, civil society groups, and humanitarian bodies to immediately address the hardships faced by the residents of Zehri. It added that the ongoing restrictions, intimidation, and collective targeting of civilians require immediate attention, accountability, and support for the affected population.

--IANS

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