Shivaleeka Oberoi's daughter Aarika's 2-month b’day surrounded by ‘generations of love’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) As her newborn daughter turned two months old on Friday, actress-new mother Shivaleeka Oberoi talked about the joy of seeing her little girl surrounded by generations of love and deeply rooted traditions.

Shivaleeka shared a string of images featuring her along with her baby girl Aarika and husband Abhishek Pathak attending a pooja.

Tagging it a special milestone, Shivaleeka celebrated her daughter’s two-month journey with a note that spotlighted the warmth of family bonds and cultural heritage.

“A little girl, surrounded by generations of love and centuries of tradition,” Shivaleeka wrote as the caption.

It was on April 19, that Shivaleeka and Abhishek welcomed their newborn daughter. The two in a collaborative post on social media, shared the news.

"In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl! 19th April 2026. Blessed parents Shivaleeka and Abhishek (sic)."

"Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form (sic)," read the caption on the post.

On May 19, when their daughter turned a month old, the couple revealed that they have named their baby girl Aarika, which symbolises grace, abundance, prosperity, and divine beauty.

The post was captioned: “Introducing our greatest blessing Aarika Pathak. Aarika carries the essence of Goddess Lakshmi — symbolising grace, abundance, prosperity, and divine beauty.”

The post further read: “Born on 19.04.2026 the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, it all feels so beautifully and divinely connected — as if the universe planned it this way all along. She is everything we ever dreamed of and more. Grateful, blessed, and completely in love…all over again!”

Abhishek and Shivaleeka first met during the shoot of their 2020 film "Khuda Hafiz", which stars Vidyut Jammwal. They exchanged rings in July 2022 and finally got married in February 2023.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn.

--IANS

dc/