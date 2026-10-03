Shiv Panditt: ‘Sigma’ marks an exciting new phase in my Tamil cinema journey

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Shiv Panditt, who has made a return to Tamil cinema with Jason Sanjay’s heist thriller 'Sigma', says the film marks the beginning of an exciting new phase in his Tamil cinema journey.

Shiv Panditt plays the role of Vincent, a character with grey shades, in the film.

The actor has always had a special connection with Tamil audiences, with his performance in 'Leelai' being fondly remembered even years after its release.

After making his presence felt in Tamil cinema once again with Vishnuvardhan’s 'Nesippayal', the actor has now returned in a full-fledged and strikingly different role with Sigma, directed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay.

Speaking about his journey and the experience of returning to Tamil cinema with Sigma, Shiv Panditt said, “I have been acting for about 18-20 years. I first faced the camera in 2002, but I actually began acting when I was a lot younger. I began acting in theatre when I was nine, participating in drama workshops and stage performances."

He went on to say,"Later, my experience as a radio jockey for two to three years taught me a lot about voice modulation, expression and communication. I never really thought I would become a mainstream actor, but eventually I made my debut with director Bijoy Nambiar's 'Shaitan'. The film was produced by Anurag Kashyap. I was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, and after that I went on to do several films and advertisements."

Talking about his connection with Tamil cinema, Shiv Panditt said, "Leelai was my first Tamil film, and although it did not get a major theatrical release at the time, the film eventually found a special place among audiences online. People discovered it years later, appreciated the songs and BGM, and it continues to have its own following. So, coming back to Tamil cinema in a substantial role has been particularly exciting for me.”

Explaining how he became a part of Sigma, the actor added, “Jason Sanjay noticed the buzz around me on social media, especially for Leelai and my other work, and felt that casting me in Sigma would be interesting. That is how Vincent came into the picture. Vincent is a very grey character. He is ambitious, owns a gambling club and gets drawn into certain nefarious activities through his friend Ezhil. I really enjoyed exploring that space."

Pointing out that Sigma was a very fast-paced action-adventure heist story, Shiv Panditt said, "I am extremely proud to be part of it. Jason has worked incredibly hard and is a very professional filmmaker and a wonderful human being. He has created the film with tremendous commitment, and I am very happy that he trusted me with Vincent. I have also had a wonderful experience working with Sundeep Kishan and the entire team. Jason has become like family to me, and that makes being part of Sigma even more special.”

--IANS

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