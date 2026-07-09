July 09, 2026 2:12 PM हिंदी

Shiny Doshi reveals she wasn't allowed to even dream of becoming an actress: Girls in my family didn't have that liberty

Shiny Doshi reveals she wasn't allowed to even dream of becoming an actress: Girls in my family didn't have that liberty

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Shiny Doshi looked back on her journey in the entertainment industry and revealed how once even thinking or dreaming of being an actress, was never considered an acceptable career choice for girls in her family.

However, she credited her mother for being the pillar of strength who stood by her through every step of her journey.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Shiny said, "The kind of family that I belong to, we girls didn't have the liberty to go on screen and act or become a heroine. We didn't have so much of support back then."

The actress noted that times now have changed and families have become far more accepting of careers in the entertainment industry.

"Now, people have become very supportive about it. So, coming here without the support of my family, wherein my mother was the only person who was standing like a rock, and the support that I have received from her, the support that I am where I am today. So, it was a very beautiful journey," she shared.

Shiny also reflected on her professional growth over the years, and said every project has contributed to her evolution as an actor.

"I have worked with a different team in every show. I have learnt something new from every show. And I have seen a growth from every show, which I feel is very important. And I am very happy to be working with everyone I have worked with till now," she added.

Talking about the actress’ career, Shiny began her professional journey with the television show 'Saraswatichandra' in 2013 and went on to feature in popular shows including 'Jamai Raja', 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Laal Ishq', 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran', 'Pandya Store' and 'Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka'.

She was also seen in the reality show ‘The 50’.

–IANS

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