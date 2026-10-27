Kharge should be expelled from Congress: Eknath Shinde over remarks against PM Modi

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday backed former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for criticising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, saying that Kharge should be expelled from the party if his statement was wrong.

Shinde described Chavan as a sensible leader who had served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and said his criticism of Kharge's remarks was justified.

His comments came after Chavan expressed disagreement with the Congress national president's statement, saying that Kharge had made a mistake and should not have made such remarks.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "Prithviraj Chavan is a very sensible leader. He has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. That is why he has said that Kharge's statement was wrong. So, Kharge should be expelled from the party. If what he said was wrong, then expel him from the party."

Targeting the Congress leadership, Shinde accused it of making disgraceful allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned its criticism of the government's policies.

"He makes such disgraceful allegations against the Prime Minister. He makes allegations of such a low level and should be ashamed of himself! The Prime Minister is taking the country forward and helping the poor. This is causing them distress. They are restless for power, just as a fish struggles without water," he said.

Shinde also criticised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defaming the Prime Minister both within the country and abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and defames the Prime Minister. He also defames him within the country. These people are working to create anarchy and unrest in the country. They want to create instability and break the country apart. They want India to become like Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka," he said.

However, asserting that India was strong and capable of responding to external threats, Shinde said the country had changed under the present government.

"But this is not Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka. This is India. This is New India," he said, adding that Indian soldiers now give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

Shinde further warned those whom he accused of attempting to divide the country, saying that the people of India would hold them accountable.

"That's why they are feeling jealous. So, I would say this: The 140 crore people of India will teach a lesson to those who intend to break the nation," he said.

--IANS

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