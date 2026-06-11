June 11, 2026 3:12 AM हिंदी

Shilpi Raj calls her Bhojpuri track ‘Round Round’, a pre-requisite for festive occasions

Shilpi Raj calls her Bhojpuri track ‘Round Round’, a pre-requisite for festive occasions

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Singer Shilpi Raj, who has lent her voice to the Bhojpuri track, ‘Round Round’ has called it a track for celebrations, parties, and dance occasions.

The song also features superstar Arvind Akela Kallu. The song has already started gaining strong traction among Bhojpuri music lovers and is receiving an overwhelming response across digital platforms. The launch event in Varanasi brought together some of the biggest influencers and personalities from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, to whom the song was specially presented.

Talking about the song, Shilpi Raj said, “‘Round Round’ is one of those songs that instantly gets you moving. The energy, rhythm, and vibe of the track are incredibly exciting, and I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it. Working with Arvind Akela Kallu has always been a pleasure, and the entire team has created something truly entertaining for Bhojpuri audiences. I believe listeners will connect with the song and make it a favourite for celebrations, parties, and dance occasions”.

The song has been shot on a grand scale with lavish production values and an engaging visual treatment.

Arvind Akela Kallu shared that “Round Round” is a fun, peppy number that audiences will instantly connect with. He added that the song is designed purely for entertainment and is expected to resonate strongly with Bhojpuri music fans across India and beyond.

The song has been released under the label of Bhojpuri Dhoom marking a new chapter for PaRa Music.

Rashna Pochkhanawala, Co-Founder and Managing Director, PaRa Music, said, “Bhojpuri music has one of the most passionate audiences in India".

Pavan Sood, Co-Founder, PaRa Music, said, “Through Bhojpuri Dhoom, we are combining strong creative talent, data driven decision making, and long term investment in original music IP. Round Round is our first step in this journey, and we are excited about building a meaningful presence in the Bhojpuri music ecosystem”.

--IANS

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