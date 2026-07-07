Shilpa Shirodkar reveals BIL Mahesh Babu knows 'Marathi', quips he secretly spied on the Shirodkar sisters for years

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood 90s diva Shilpa Shirodkar revealed a hilarious closely guarded family secret involving her superstar brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu.

The actress who appeared in the latest episode of dance reality show, India's Best Dancer season 5, recalled how Mahesh had tricked her and wife Namrata Shirodkar by keeping a little secret from them over their mother tongue Marathi, which he apparently knew.

Shilpa recalled the early days of Namrata and Mahesh’s marriage, by saying, "I have to tell you this, it’s a very personal thing," Shilpa revealed with a laugh. "My sister is married to Mahesh, right? Who is Telugu. Unko Marathi nahi aati thi jab nayi nayi shaadi hui thi. Toh hum log, hum logon ko kuch bhi agar bolna hota tha toh hum log Marathi mein bolte the. So after a few years of being married to Namrata, me and Namrata were talking about something, or suddenly Mahesh said, ‘Accha, asa kaay?’ And we were like usko Marathi aati hai!"

(He didn't know Marathi when they were newly married. So if we wanted to say anything secretly, we would speak in Marathi. So after a few years of being married to Namrata, me and Namrata were talking about something, and suddenly Mahesh said, 'Oh, is it so?' And we were like he knows Marathi!)

The sudden realization that the Telugu superstar had been secretly understanding their private conversations for years, caught the sisters completely off guard.

Shilpa continued by saying, "He was like mala samajhte Marathi. So he actually knows Marathi, he was hiding from us! And it was so funny because me and Namrata literally got caught and we were like, thank God hum logon ne aisa kuch nahi bola ki we would have been really, really taken for a ride."

(He was like, 'I understand Marathi.' So he actually knows Marathi, he was hiding it from us! And it was so funny because me and Namrata literally got caught and we were like, thank God we didn't say anything that would have gotten us really, really taken for a ride.)

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Babu is married to Shilpa Shirodkar’s sister and actress Namrata Shirodkar.

–IANS

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