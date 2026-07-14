Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra ‘joke’ about Shivangi Joshi's virginity on national television

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra were seen mimicking Shivangi Joshi to entertain themselves in the reality show, Lock Upp Season 2.

In the recent episode of the reality show, Lock Upp Season 2, the two mimicking fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, including a remark about her virginity by Shilpa.

In the clip, Shilpa is seen imitating Shivangi. Mimicking Shivangi, she is heard saying, "Oh man, mere paas toh koi secret hi nahi hai. Kitna act karun? Main bahut innocent hoon. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye. Main virgin hoon. Main shaadi ke baad hi karungi."

(Oh Man! I don't have any secret. How much do I act. I am very innocent. I don't want anything. I am virgin. Will do it only after marriage)

Shreya then jokingly enacted Harshad, saying, "Shivangi, tum kya soch rahi ho?" before mimicking Shivangi's reply, "Pata nahi. Lekin jab yeh secret reveal hoga na, tab main bahut hasungi. Kyunki isme tha hi kuch nahi."

The mimicking and voice over session between both the girls started when they saw Shivangi and Harshad Chopda standing at a distance, apparently engaged in a conversation.

Earlier, Shilpa was seen instructing Shivangi to speak less with Harshad Chopda which netizens felt was an act of bullying.

Many netizens also expressed disappointment that Shivangi did not respond to the remarks more firmly, with some commenting that she should have stood up for herself instead of remaining silent.

The second season of the reality show has been stirring headlines for its controversies and ugly fights amongst contestants.

The show has Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola and many others as contestants.

–IANS

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