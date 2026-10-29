Shilpa Shetty to Mira Rajput: Star-studded Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor's house

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) As is almost a tradition in Bollywood now, many members of the entertainment industry got together at Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's residence on Thursday evening for the Karwa Chauth celebration.

Actress Shilpa Shetty arrived to participate in the festivities dressed in an ombre pink-and-red saree paired with a green blouse. Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also arrived at the 'Animal' actor's house looking stunning in a pink lehenga.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife and actress Geeta Basra was seen wearing a pink sharara suit, along with Mini Mathur, who arrived in a red saree.

Shahid Kapoor's better half, Mira Kapoor, looked extremely elegant in a golden saree with a mirror border and a matching blouse.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, opted for a deep red embroidered kurti and a matching bandhani trousers as part of her festive look. Her ethnic ensemble was completed with a vibrant patterned dupatta, and a Statement choker.

Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey, was seen in a mustard-yellow embroidered suit, along with a matching heavy dupatta and some gold jewellery. Actress Neelam Kothari wore an emerald green suit which had an intricate gold border embroidery.

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapuri exuded festive vibes in a red saree, with open hair and heavy makeup as she came for the Puja.

Actor Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal visited Anil Kapoor's house in a dusty pink satin co-ord set. Her OOTD was tied up with a satin dupatta and a traditional maang tikka.

Anil Kapoor's niece, Anshula Kapoor, joined the celebration in a blood-red halter-neck kurta paired with matching patterned bottoms and a coordinating dupatta. This is Anshula's first Karwa Chauth after her wedding to Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026.

Every year celebs gather at Anil Kapoor's house for the Karwa Chauth celebration.

--IANS

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