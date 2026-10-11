October 11, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty remembers late father on his death anniversary: Miss you every single day

Shilpa Shetty remembers late father on his death anniversary: Miss you every single day

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty remembered her late father, Surendra Shetty, on his 10th death anniversary this Sunday.

She relived some precious memories with her dad through a couple of throwback photos on social media. Shilpa admitted that even after a decade, she misses her father every single day. She added that she finds comfort thinking that her father is looking after her from wherever he is right now.

Shilpa expressed her longing for her late father with an emotional post that read, "10 years without you, Dad. Miss you every single day… some days a little more. (Red heart and hug emoji) The only consolation is knowing you’re in a better place, watching over us and blessing us. (Halo emoji) Forever in our hearts. (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

Shamita Shetty also paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father with a nostalgic post that went, "Time passes, life moves forward, and the world keeps turning, but some parts of your heart remain forever where you left them. (Red heart emoji) love you Daddy (Red heart emoji) miss u (sic)."

For those who do not know, Shilpa's father passed away on October 11, 2016. He breathed his last at his home in Versova, Mumbai, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; however, he was pronounced dead.

Every year, both Shilpa and Shamita remember their father on his death anniversary with emotional posts on social media.

On the professional front, Shilpa last graced the screen in the Kannada film ‘KD: The Devil’.

Penned and directed by Prem, the drama saw Dhruva Sarja in the title role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi in ancillary roles, along with others.

'KD: The Devil' got a theatrical release on 30 April 2026.

--IANS

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