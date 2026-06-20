Shilpa Shetty pens b’day note for mother: Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS): Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has penned a warm birthday note for her mother, Sunanda Shetty, whom she described as her toughest critic, best friend, and soulmate.

Shilpa shared a handful of pictures featuring her alongside her mother Sunanda, husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita and children. The gamut of photographs also featured pictures of her mother from her younger days.

The actress wrote in the caption section: “Happy Birthday, Mom. My biggest blessing, greatest strength, toughest critic, best friend, teacher, guide, soulmate… my everything. Words will never be enough to express how much you mean to me. Thank you for your endless love , blessings and unwavering support.”

She added: “I pray you’re blessed with great health, peace, happiness, and that all your dreams come true, because nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile.I love you always.”

Talking about Shilpa’s work, the 51-year-old actress was last seen in Sonal Joshi’s film Sukhee. It stars Shilpa in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

The film is about a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over just seven days, emerging reignited and reborn, making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

Shilpa will be seen in KD: The Devil directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

In April, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared director Prem’s 'KD: The Devil', featuring Kannada star Dhruva Sarja in the lead, for release with an 'A' certificate.

Confirming the development, KVN Productions, the production house producing the film, on its X timeline on Wednesday said, "‘A’ CERTIFIED. Raw. Ruthless. Real #KDTheDevil 1 DAY TO GO."

--IANS

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