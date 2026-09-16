Shilpa Shetty on her paper mache Bappa: ‘We consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to clay’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revealed her eco-friendly paper mache Bappa as she marked the 17th year of bringing Lord Ganesha home.

Continuing her conscious approach to the festival, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress shared how her family has gradually moved from Plaster of Paris to clay and now paper mache for their Ganpati idol. Sharing a video, Shilpa wrote, “Our 17th year of welcoming Ganpati Bappa home with faith, love and devotion. Over the last decade, we consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to CLAY, and this year, took another step, our Bappa was made with PAPER MACHE. YES, it takes more care and effort, but that’s what we owe not just to God, but to the environment “He” has blessed us with.”

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor also highlighted the importance of passing on these values to the younger generation. As part of this year’s celebrations, she hosted an eco-friendly Ganpati workshop for children. “This year, we celebrated faith with responsibility and held an eco-friendly Ganpati workshop for children, instilling these values that we hope they carry forward. May Bappa remove every hurdle and bless you and your families with happiness, peace and success. Ganpati Bappa Morya With Gratitude, SSK.”

The video shows Shilpa dressed in a traditional outfit as she welcomes Bappa home with rituals and puja alongside her husband, Raj Kundra, and their children. The clip also features her children making eco-friendly Ganesha idols, highlighting the family’s efforts to celebrate the festival responsibly.

The video further captures the visarjan ceremony, with Shilpa dancing to the beats of the dhol as the family bids an emotional farewell to Bappa.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra continued their family’s long-standing Ganpati tradition this year by bringing an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol home on September 13. The family later bid farewell to Bappa with prayers, celebrations and an energetic Ganpati Visarjan on September 15.

For the immersion ceremony, Shilpa looked elegant in a traditional Maharashtrian yellow-and-pink saree as she joined her family in the final prayers. The actress also danced joyfully to the beats of the dhol, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

-IANS

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