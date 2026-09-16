September 16, 2026 2:51 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty on her paper mache Bappa: ‘We consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to clay’

Shilpa Shetty on her paper mache Bappa: ‘We consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to clay’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revealed her eco-friendly paper mache Bappa as she marked the 17th year of bringing Lord Ganesha home.

Continuing her conscious approach to the festival, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress shared how her family has gradually moved from Plaster of Paris to clay and now paper mache for their Ganpati idol. Sharing a video, Shilpa wrote, “Our 17th year of welcoming Ganpati Bappa home with faith, love and devotion. Over the last decade, we consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to CLAY, and this year, took another step, our Bappa was made with PAPER MACHE. YES, it takes more care and effort, but that’s what we owe not just to God, but to the environment “He” has blessed us with.”

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor also highlighted the importance of passing on these values to the younger generation. As part of this year’s celebrations, she hosted an eco-friendly Ganpati workshop for children. “This year, we celebrated faith with responsibility and held an eco-friendly Ganpati workshop for children, instilling these values that we hope they carry forward. May Bappa remove every hurdle and bless you and your families with happiness, peace and success. Ganpati Bappa Morya With Gratitude, SSK.”

The video shows Shilpa dressed in a traditional outfit as she welcomes Bappa home with rituals and puja alongside her husband, Raj Kundra, and their children. The clip also features her children making eco-friendly Ganesha idols, highlighting the family’s efforts to celebrate the festival responsibly.

The video further captures the visarjan ceremony, with Shilpa dancing to the beats of the dhol as the family bids an emotional farewell to Bappa.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra continued their family’s long-standing Ganpati tradition this year by bringing an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol home on September 13. The family later bid farewell to Bappa with prayers, celebrations and an energetic Ganpati Visarjan on September 15.

For the immersion ceremony, Shilpa looked elegant in a traditional Maharashtrian yellow-and-pink saree as she joined her family in the final prayers. The actress also danced joyfully to the beats of the dhol, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

-IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India’s Housing Price Index steady in Q1 despite higher inflation

India’s Housing Price Index steady in Q1 despite higher inflation

Asian Games: Sri Lanka name Athapaththu-led 15-member squad

Asian Games: Sri Lanka name Athapaththu-led 15-member squad

Sara Ali Khan soaks in Switzerland’s beauty with mom Amrita Singh, shares scenic glimpses

Sara Ali Khan soaks in Switzerland’s beauty with mom Amrita Singh, shares scenic glimpses

ICC Rankings: Abhishek rises to second, Kishan retains top spot after Afghanistan heroics

ICC Rankings: Abhishek rises to second, Kishan retains top spot after Afghanistan heroics

‘Ghosts’, 'jinns' haunt Bangladesh garment factories, mass illness sparks panic

‘Ghosts’, 'jinns' haunt Bangladesh garment factories, mass illness sparks panic

From 98.6 per cent to Asian Games, shooter Aashima Ahlawat takes aim at bigger dreams

From 98.6 per cent to Asian Games, shooter Aashima Ahlawat takes aim at bigger dreams

‘Team is well prepared’: Indian women’s Kabbadi skipper Pushpa Rana eyes title defence at Asiad

‘Team is well prepared’: Indian women’s Kabbadi skipper Pushpa Rana eyes title defence at Asiad

1.25 crore houses handed over to urban poor under PMAY-U scheme: Govt

1.25 crore houses handed over to urban poor under PMAY-U scheme: Govt

Pakistan naval ship collides with Indian Navy unit after 'unprofessional, unsafe' manoeuvre; New Delhi lodges protest (Ld) (File Image)

Pakistan naval ship collides with Indian Navy unit after 'unprofessional, unsafe' manoeuvre; New Delhi lodges protest (Ld)

MDR on UPI not a tax, will help upgrade digital infrastructure: TV Mohandas Pai

MDR on UPI not a tax, will help upgrade digital infrastructure: TV Mohandas Pai