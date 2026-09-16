Nimisha Sajayan on 'Enna Vilai': Director Sajeev did not tell me which character he had in mind for me when he first narrated the story

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan, whose performance in director Sajeev Pazhoor's eagerly awaited social drama, 'Enna Vilai', has come in for praise from industry insiders and critics, has now disclosed that the director of the film never disclosed which character he had in mind for her while he first narrated the script to her.

Nimisha Sajayan said, “When Sajeev narrated the story to me, he didn’t tell me which character he had in mind for me. He simply said, ‘Okay, now, you pick.’ There were two beautifully written characters, and Rishi’s character was also brilliantly written. So, I was genuinely curious and a little sceptical about whether he was considering me for Vijayalakshmi’s character or the role of Kanchana. But honestly, I was happy either way. I was completely open to taking up Viji’s character as well because I really liked the space the character offered.”

Stating that she already had a soft corner for Kanchana’s character, Nimisha said, "So, when Sajeev finally told me that the character he had in mind for me was Kanchana, I was overwhelmed. I was almost in tears. I just hugged him and asked him, ‘Why did you do this?’ I wasn’t sure which character he was going to offer me because both were so beautifully and strongly written. But the moment he said, ‘It’s you,’ it became a very emotional moment for me. The beauty of 'Enna Vilai' is that every character has a deep emotional arc."

Stating that she didn’t have many combination scenes with Karunaas, who plays the lead in the film, Nimisha said his performance was extraordinary.

"Vijayalakshmi’s character is also very hard-hitting, and she has excelled as a performer. I am so glad that the press and media fraternity has received the film so warmly. It is a bliss to receive such heartfelt appreciation for my character. Director Sajeev deserves all the credit for bringing these characters to life. I am sure Enna Vilai will remain a memorable film for cinema lovers,” she said.

Rooted in a socially relevant premise, Enna Vilai follows a man whose means of survival is tied to the coins devotees offer to the sea near Rameswaram. What begins as a struggle for dignity and livelihood gradually develops into a larger legal battle, bringing questions of justice, survival and human dignity into sharp focus.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sajeev Pazhoor, Enna Vilai has been produced by Githesh V under the banner of Kalamaya Films. The film features music by Sam C.S., cinematography by Alby Antony and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

--IANS

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