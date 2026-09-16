September 16, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

Nimisha Sajayan on 'Enna Vilai': Director Sajeev did not tell me which character he had in mind for me when he first narrated the story

Nimisha Sajayan on 'Enna Vilai': Director Sajeev did not tell me which character he had in mind for me when he narrated the story (Photo: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan, whose performance in director Sajeev Pazhoor's eagerly awaited social drama, 'Enna Vilai', has come in for praise from industry insiders and critics, has now disclosed that the director of the film never disclosed which character he had in mind for her while he first narrated the script to her.

Nimisha Sajayan said, “When Sajeev narrated the story to me, he didn’t tell me which character he had in mind for me. He simply said, ‘Okay, now, you pick.’ There were two beautifully written characters, and Rishi’s character was also brilliantly written. So, I was genuinely curious and a little sceptical about whether he was considering me for Vijayalakshmi’s character or the role of Kanchana. But honestly, I was happy either way. I was completely open to taking up Viji’s character as well because I really liked the space the character offered.”

Stating that she already had a soft corner for Kanchana’s character, Nimisha said, "So, when Sajeev finally told me that the character he had in mind for me was Kanchana, I was overwhelmed. I was almost in tears. I just hugged him and asked him, ‘Why did you do this?’ I wasn’t sure which character he was going to offer me because both were so beautifully and strongly written. But the moment he said, ‘It’s you,’ it became a very emotional moment for me. The beauty of 'Enna Vilai' is that every character has a deep emotional arc."

Stating that she didn’t have many combination scenes with Karunaas, who plays the lead in the film, Nimisha said his performance was extraordinary.

"Vijayalakshmi’s character is also very hard-hitting, and she has excelled as a performer. I am so glad that the press and media fraternity has received the film so warmly. It is a bliss to receive such heartfelt appreciation for my character. Director Sajeev deserves all the credit for bringing these characters to life. I am sure Enna Vilai will remain a memorable film for cinema lovers,” she said.

Rooted in a socially relevant premise, Enna Vilai follows a man whose means of survival is tied to the coins devotees offer to the sea near Rameswaram. What begins as a struggle for dignity and livelihood gradually develops into a larger legal battle, bringing questions of justice, survival and human dignity into sharp focus.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sajeev Pazhoor, Enna Vilai has been produced by Githesh V under the banner of Kalamaya Films. The film features music by Sam C.S., cinematography by Alby Antony and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games: Sri Lanka name Athapaththu-led 15-member squad

Asian Games: Sri Lanka name Athapaththu-led 15-member squad

Sara Ali Khan soaks in Switzerland’s beauty with mom Amrita Singh, shares scenic glimpses

Sara Ali Khan soaks in Switzerland’s beauty with mom Amrita Singh, shares scenic glimpses

ICC Rankings: Abhishek rises to second, Kishan retains top spot after Afghanistan heroics

ICC Rankings: Abhishek rises to second, Kishan retains top spot after Afghanistan heroics

‘Ghosts’, 'jinns' haunt Bangladesh garment factories, mass illness sparks panic

‘Ghosts’, 'jinns' haunt Bangladesh garment factories, mass illness sparks panic

From 98.6 per cent to Asian Games, shooter Aashima Ahlawat takes aim at bigger dreams

From 98.6 per cent to Asian Games, shooter Aashima Ahlawat takes aim at bigger dreams

‘Team is well prepared’: Indian women’s Kabbadi skipper Pushpa Rana eyes title defence at Asiad

‘Team is well prepared’: Indian women’s Kabbadi skipper Pushpa Rana eyes title defence at Asiad

1.25 crore houses handed over to urban poor under PMAY-U scheme: Govt

1.25 crore houses handed over to urban poor under PMAY-U scheme: Govt

Pakistan naval ship collides with Indian Navy unit after 'unprofessional, unsafe' manoeuvre; New Delhi lodges protest (Ld) (File Image)

Pakistan naval ship collides with Indian Navy unit after 'unprofessional, unsafe' manoeuvre; New Delhi lodges protest (Ld)

MDR on UPI not a tax, will help upgrade digital infrastructure: TV Mohandas Pai

MDR on UPI not a tax, will help upgrade digital infrastructure: TV Mohandas Pai

Nimisha Sajayan on 'Enna Vilai': Director Sajeev did not tell me which character he had in mind for me when he narrated the story (Photo: IANS/PR)

Nimisha Sajayan on 'Enna Vilai': Director Sajeev did not tell me which character he had in mind for me when he first narrated the story