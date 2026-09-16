Vijay Sethupathi's 'Baththa' makers release 'World of Baththa' video; Vijay Sethupathi plays a ruffian who fears none!

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) The makers of director Balaji Tharaneetharan's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Baththa', featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in the lead, have now released a glimpse video from the film titled 'The World of Baththa', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi took to his X timeline to share the link to the glimpse video and wrote,"Experience the power-packed #WorldOfBaththa now. Written & Directed by #BalajiTharaneetharan A @SaiAbhyankkar musical. #BaththaFromOct1."

The glimpse video opens with all those close to Baththa eagerly awaiting his return. It is evident that the film is set in the eighties. While Baththa's daughter says she is scared and wants her dad to return, his brother is seen exuding confidence that his brother will return. A small kid is seen saying, "Everybody is scared of him but he isn't scared of anything." The glimpse video also goes on to show that people expect a big crime to happen and the police are seen asking people if they suspect anybody.

All through the glimpse video, Baththa comes across as a ruffian who keeps bashing people. The glimpse video also gives the impression that he is not the ideal husband. There is a scene where he is seen spitting out food served to him by his wife. In another sequence, we see his wife (played by Lijomol Jose) asking him where he was and that they were searching for him. He replies to her in an arrogant tone, "You shouldn't search for me. I will be found by myself."

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles, ‘Baththa’ has been directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who is best known for having delivered the superhit film 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom', and presented by well known director Atlee.

On the technical front, Baththa has music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Selvakumar S.K. R. Kalaivanan has taken care of the film's editing while T Muthuraj has served as its Production Designer.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2026.

--IANS

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