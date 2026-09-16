Rohit Saraf: I feel privileged because I don't have to go down road of violence to get my ways

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf, who essays the role of freedom fighter Sachindra Nath Sanyal in ‘The Revolutionaries’, has spoken up on the concept of violence to achieve the means in a society.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Nikkhil Advani, Pratibha Ranta, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada during the promotions of the show in the city.

When asked what are his views on the relationship between violence and the fight to set things right in the society, he said, “As Rohit, I do not believe in violence at all. Back then, the time that we're portraying in the series, at that time, Gandhi came in much later, at that time violence was the way, because they knew nothing better. In fact, they had to build their own weapons. They didn't even have access to it or they had to steal it. But now we're living in the 21st century, the times are very, very different”.

He told IANS, “Actually, I find myself in a position of privilege, because I've not had to go down the route of violence to get my ways. I am actually provided with everything in life, so I never even have to revolt for something. Sachin, on the other hand, had no other option. And he, according to him, for him, Rash Behari Bose was God. He worshipped him. He wanted to be him. You know, that was his goal. He believed that his family wasn't contributing enough to the revolution or bringing freedom to the country, because they worked in the shadows”.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

“He believed, because he knew nothing better, he believed that the revolution, you're only truly contributing, your contribution is real enough, only and only when you're on ground. And I'm so glad that, you know, we kind of explore the entire journey of how he understands the importance of non-violence even in a situation like that. So, yeah, as Rohit, I do not endorse violence at all in any way”, he added.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanjeev Sanyal. ‘The Revolutionaries’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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