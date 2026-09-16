India, US agree to strengthen energy security partnership

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal and his US counterpart, Chris Wright, reaffirmed priorities for collaboration under the US-India Energy Security Partnership, focusing on clean energy, resilient infrastructure, and emerging technologies at a bilateral meeting in Houston, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Wednesday.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the 'G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting', Manohar Lal also discussed India’s plans to create power infrastructure for AI, high-performance computing, and data centres, along with New Delhi’s roadmap for nuclear expansion.

The minister also met Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Canada, to explore cooperation in energy efficiency, low emission technologies, and offshore exploration under the Samundra Manthan scheme.

Besides, the minister invited Canadian companies to participate in India’s expanding exploration and production sector and deepen engagement in emerging energy technologies.

The Union Minister reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to strengthening national energy security through diversification of energy sources, expansion of clean and reliable baseload capacity, and accelerated adoption of emerging technologies.

He emphasised that India would continue to pursue a balanced, future ready energy strategy while deepening international partnerships to ensure secure, sustainable, and affordable energy for its citizens and contribute meaningfully to global energy stability.

Manohar Lal participated in the 'G20 Energy Abundance Working Group meetings' in Houston, where he highlighted India’s rapid progress in building a secure and resilient energy system, noting achievements such as 552 GW installed capacity, a non-fossil share exceeding 50 per cent, and major advances in solar, storage, nuclear, and clean cooking access.

He emphasised India’s commitment to technology neutral, inclusive energy pathways and global cooperation through ISA, OSOWOG, and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

The minister also outlined India’s reforms to streamline approvals and strengthen regulatory predictability through digital platforms including the National Single Window System, PARIVESH, and PM Gati Shakti.

He stressed that efficient permitting is essential for timely infrastructure development and called for enhanced G20 collaboration in capacity building and regulatory modernisation, the official statement added.

--IANS

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