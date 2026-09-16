'We have to move on and get back to winning ways': Carrick ahead of Brighton clash

Manchester, Sep 16 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has urged his players to put their narrow Manchester derby defeat behind them quickly as they prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United head into the cup tie looking to respond after a difficult start to their Premier League campaign. They have collected four points from their opening four league matches, beating Ipswich Town 5-2 after a loss to Hull City, drawing with Everton, and suffering a 0-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

Carrick admitted that the defeat to City was frustrating but stressed the need to return to winning ways quickly, with United aiming to progress in a competition they last won in 2023.

“Sunday’s Manchester derby was extremely frustrating for a number of reasons, but now we have to move on quickly and get back to winning ways,” Carrick said in Manchester United Review.

With fixtures coming thick and fast before the next international break, Carrick also highlighted the competition for places in his squad.

“The fixtures are coming thick and fast ahead of the international break next week; we have a squad full of talent with everybody pushing to play,” he said.

The United boss believes the Carabao Cup offers an important opportunity for the team to build momentum and stay involved on multiple fronts this season.

“As a group of coaches, players and staff, we want to play as many games as we possibly can this season, so we need to progress through matches like this one and make sure we keep competing on every front,” Carrick added.

United will hope to use the Carabao Cup tie as an opportunity to regain momentum, while Carrick also thanked supporters for their backing during Sunday’s derby.

“Your support on Sunday was brilliant, as always, and no-one at the club takes it for granted that we can once again count on you to get behind the team this evening,” he said.

--IANS

sds/vi