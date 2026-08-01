Shilpa Shetty gives peek into her ‘Nepal Diaries’ as she visits Pashupatinath Temple

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is currently in Nepal and gave a glimpse into her visit in the revered Pashupatinath Temple.

Shilpa shared a picture of herself in a vibrant yellow traditional outfit, standing with folded hands in front of the temple.

“@pashupatinath temple #nepaldiaries,” she wrote as the caption.

Pashupatinath Temple is dedicated to Pashupati, a manifestation of Shiva. Located on the banks of the sacred Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, the temple is one of the oldest and most significant religious complexes in South Asia.

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979, it is one of seven monument groups in UNESCO's designation of Kathmandu Valley. The temple includes 518 mini-temples and the principal pagoda-style temple.

Talking about the actress, Shilpa was last seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada-language action thriller film written and directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

The music was composed by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography and editing were handled by William David and Sanketh Achar, respectively

She is currently seen as a host of the show Maa Hai Na, a reality cooking series. In the show, celebrity contestants compete in pairs, each pairing a public figure with a parent or adult child, in cooking challenges and comedy segments.

Shilpa made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar in 1993. She had tasted intermittent success in the rest of the decade, such as in the action films Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Jaanwar.

The actress had recently refuted viral statements on reservation falsely being attributed to her and has tagged them as "completely fabricated" and "malicious garbage."

“I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!” she tweeted.

--IANS

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