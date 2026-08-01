Ladakh unveils Sports Policy 2026 with monthly scholarships, Rs 1 crore incentives for athletes

Leh, Aug 1 (IANS) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday approved the Ladakh Sports Policy 2026, unveiling a comprehensive roadmap that promises monthly scholarships, one-time cash rewards and sustained financial support to athletes in a major push to transform the Union Territory into a sporting powerhouse.

Saxena described the initiative as a major development. He said the policy aims to create a lively and self-sustaining sports community. Young athletes should be able to pursue sports as a career without worrying about money.

The policy, based on the motto "Scout, Facilitate and Recognise," follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting sports through programs like Khelo India. It aims to spot, nurture, and reward talent from local levels to international stages.

A key feature of the policy is the introduction of 12-month monthly scholarships for medal winners in recognized international, national, state-level, National School Games, and Khelo India competitions.

Under this scheme, international gold medallists will get ₹1 lakh per month, national gold medallists ₹75,000 per month, and state-level gold medallists ₹10,000 per month. Silver and bronze medallists will receive adjusted scholarship amounts. Athletes moving up to higher levels of competition will automatically receive better scholarship benefits without losing their current support.

The administration has also announced one-time cash bonuses ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore for medal winners in recognized sporting events. These bonuses will be in addition to the monthly scholarships.

Adventure sports have been included in the policy. ₹10 lakh is set aside as a one-time cash award for mountaineers from Ladakh who successfully reach peaks above 8,000 metres anywhere in the world.

Special cash awards have also been introduced for athletes performing well at the Paralympic Games, Para Asian Games, Para Commonwealth Games, national para sports championships, and competitions for visually impaired, hearing-impaired, and Special Olympics athletes.

Officials mentioned that the policy was finalized after discussions with stakeholders over the past two months. Athletes and their families had expressed concerns about the financial challenges of training and competing at higher levels.

Saxena emphasized the importance of the initiative. He said the policy shows the administration's long-term commitment to fostering a strong sports culture in Ladakh with ongoing financial support, better facilities, scientific coaching, and career opportunities.

He added that every medal won by a sportsperson from Ladakh is a source of pride for the nation. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to ensuring that talented athletes and their families no longer have to face financial struggles when striving for excellence in sports.

--IANS

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