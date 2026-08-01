Tanushree Dutta links Gen Z unrest to Bangladesh border tensions, says 'Nishana hai India’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta has shared her strong views on the ongoing Gen Z protests, calling for greater focus on national security and border issues, while urging youngsters to express their anger responsibly.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a note that read, "Gen-Z ke kandhe par bandook hai... Nishana hai India."

She further wrote, "Education system reform is not too far away. Usski shuruaat ho chuki hai. Its time to move away from this topic and focus on securing our borders and other constructive pursuits."

Her post continued, "Best not to disturb a well functioning administrative setup simply based on fiery emotions & mob influence."

Addressing the younger generation, Tanushree added, "Gen-z must express their anger responsibly. We all love them, everyone in India has acknowledged their value and importance in our eco system. Everyone wants the best for them as they are our future."

She further wrote, "But logon ki baaton mein na aaye. Desh ki leadership teams working very hard to keep us all safe and comfortable here in India."

The actress concluded her note by saying, "Unko de-stabilize karna means we all get de-stabilize somehow because enemies at border may become bold and attack without fear."

She ended the post with a message to young people, writing, "Samjho baat ko young ones, politics is not always black & white. Very often its grey zone so be carefull who you trust."

In the post, she also added a video where she was heard expressing her firm views.

Tanushree elaborated on her views, saying, "Right now, the resignation of any top administrator of the country can prove harmful for the country. We are surrounded from all sides. There is tension on the border from all sides, especially the Bangladesh border and China border."

She further said, "The Bangladesh border has not been fully sealed yet. And maybe this is the after effect of that. Because whatever was happening there has now started to stop. So there will be a little retaliation."

The actress added, "Modi ji and Shah ji together sealed the Bangladesh border. After that, all these issues arose. I am not saying that the student protest was not a genuine reason. But it has been solved. The main issue was solved. The resolution has been made."

Speaking about the ongoing protests, Tanushree said, "So the extra work that is being done now, because they don't want all these borders to be sealed. And now trusting a new person, where you are surrounded from all sides, and who knows where else the border issues will start. So this is the agenda of the unrest."

She further stated, "So the Sangh should also understand, and everyone else should also understand, that now is not the time for change. Let them do their duty at the place where they are stationed. Because it is not a two-day job to handle the command. Those who are in charge of the command, they know what the challenges are, what the setup is. Changing it now means making our country vulnerable at the border level."

Concluding her remarks, Tanushree said, "And the enemies of the country want us to become vulnerable at the border level. And Gen Z, they get angry at everything. And it is valid that they are angry because of the paper leak. But now they are solving the issue. Leadership. So why escalate the matter now? It is escalating because the crossing of the border that was going on, is now closed. So those who have closed it, will they take action against it?"

–IANS

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