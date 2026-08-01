‘Incredible and proud day for Sri Lanka’ – Sangakkara praises Pathirage for CWG Javelin gold

London, Aug 1 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage winning a historic gold medal in men’s Javelin Throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games here has led to an incredible and proud day for his nation to rejoice.

Pathirage, 23, became only the fifth Sri Lankan to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, after landing a decisive throw of 89.75 metres on his second attempt at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

Despite registering five fouls across the final, that single legal throw proved sufficient for Pathirage to clinch the gold medal ahead of India’s star javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra, claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 85.83m, while India’s Yash Vir Singh secured bronze medal with a personal-best 85.41m.

“Incredible and proud day for Sri Lanka," Sangakkara wrote on his ‘X’ account on Saturday. Pathirage, a former fast bowler who once clocked 134 kph at the Under-18 level, switched to athletics under coach Tony Prasanna, whom he credits for his transformation.

Pathirage's gold ended a 20-year wait for Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games, marking the nation's first gold medal since weightlifter Chinthana Vidanage topped the podium at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada narrowly missed out on a medal by finishing fourth with an 83.88m throw. Meanwhile, reigning Olympic champion, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, finished a distant ninth with a best effort of 77.41m.

Though he fell short of the automatic qualification mark of 84m during the qualifiers on Thursday, Pathirage still topped the field with a best throw of 82.84m. Now, one can truly say that Sri Lankan cricket’s loss has clearly turned out to be athletics' gain, and a moment of immense national pride for the island nation.

--IANS

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