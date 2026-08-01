August 01, 2026 3:34 PM हिंदी

FSSAI suspends Switz Foods' licence over major food safety violations

FSSAI suspends Switz Foods' licence over major food safety violations

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday said that it suspended the food business licence of Switz Foods Private Limited after an inspection of its manufacturing facility uncovered serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

Taking to the social media platform X, the food regulator has directed the company to immediately stop all food business activities at the facility until the identified deficiencies are rectified and full compliance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, is restored.

According to FSSAI, the inspection revealed multiple non-conformities that posed a significant risk to food safety. Food products were found to be manufactured, packed and stored under unhygienic conditions, increasing the possibility of contamination.

The authority also found poor standards of cleaning and sanitation across the facility, including the crate washing area, non-vegetarian food reception section and the washing area near the carrot-cutting machine.

FSSAI said several equipment and food-contact surfaces, including machinery, crates, trays, trolleys, moulds and heated kettles, were inadequately cleaned and maintained. Inspectors also noticed water leaking from air-conditioning pipelines over the product storage area, while the crate-washing equipment was found to be non-functional.

The inspection further revealed rust and corrosion on food-processing equipment and utensils, inadequate lighting and ventilation, and improper storage arrangements for food materials, chemicals and personnel belongings.

The regulator also reported significant pest infestation, including flies, mosquitoes and fruit flies, along with cobwebs, damp walls, peeling paint, broken floor tiles and oil residue across the premises.

In addition, FSSAI found improper segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products as well as between semi-finished and finished goods. Raw materials and intermediate products lacked date markings, while a ready-to-eat chicken sandwich was found without the mandatory labelling requirements.

The food regulator said the company will not be allowed to resume operations until all deficiencies are addressed and the manufacturing facility complies fully with food safety regulations.

--IANS

ag/

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