Shankar Mahadevan on performing at Commonwealth Games 2026: There is a deep sense of responsibility

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has been roped in to perform at India's handover segment at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026, which will take place at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on August 2.

During the closing ceremony, India will formally be taking over the hosting duties for the centenary 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games, expected to take place in Ahmedabad.

Sharing his excitement about his performance, Shankar Mahadevan claimed that every time one gets the opportunity to represent their country on an international platform such as this, they are faced with a deep sense of responsibility.

Talking about what it means to represent India on the global stage, Shankar Mahadevan said, "Every time you represent India on an international stage, there is a deep sense of responsibility that comes with it."

Speaking about the Commonwealth Games, the singer and composer added, "Events like the Commonwealth Games are a celebration of excellence, unity, and shared human spirit, and music has the power to complement that beautifully."

"We've approached the performance with the intention of capturing the many emotions, traditions, and musical influences that make India so unique. My hope is that audiences don't just enjoy the music, but also experience the warmth, diversity, and soul of our country through it," he further went on to say.

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will include a 20-minute India Handover Segment. The cultural presentation will have Shankar Mahadevan, actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi, musicians Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, and sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

The performance plans to pay tribute to the state of Gujarat, which will be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Shankar Mahadevan is believed to headline the performance, along with his two sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan. These three will be accompanied by the Gujarati playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi.

--IANS

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