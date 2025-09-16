September 16, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Rao shares her experience of working with Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar on Manish Malhotra’s production debut

Shilpa Rao shares her experience of working with Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar on Manish Malhotra’s production debut

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Playback singer Shilpa Rao, who is known for lending her voice to charbuster tracks like ‘Javeda Zindagi’, ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Bulleya’ and others, had a blast working with music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar on the song ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ from the film ‘Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa’, produced by Manish Malhotra.

The film features Vishal Bhardwaj’s soulful composition accentuated by Gulzar’s evocative lyrics, and Oscar Award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty’s masterful sound design. The track comes alive through the enchanting vocals of National Award winner Shilpa Rao and Papon.

Sharing her experience, Shilpa told IANS exclusively, “First of all I’m super super excited because it’s always been a dream of mine to sing for Naseer sahab’s film and I’m so happy that the song has him in the film this is my first with vishal sir and absolute pleasure to work with him and to sing Gulzar sahab’s words is such an absolute pleasure to be a part of these super fine people and Vijay, Fatima and Vibhu I think all of them are super talented and people that I have admired so it’s great to be a part of this project”.

“The cherry on the cake is Manish this is such a fab film that you have packed and looking forward to meet you guys and most importantly I’m really happy that this song is out and people can listen to it and this song is very special to me and i hope people love and enjoy the song”, she added.

Produced by Manish alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production, ‘Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa’ is directed by Vibhu Puri. It unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.

The film is set to release in November 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Unified logistics interface platform crosses 160 crore transactions under National Logistics Policy

Unified logistics interface platform crosses 160 crore transactions under National Logistics Policy

SEBI extends settlement scheme deadline to Oct 16 for brokers in algo trading case

SEBI extends settlement scheme deadline to Oct 16 for brokers in algo trading case

'ASI's jurisdiction': SC dismisses PIL seeking reconstruction of beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho

'ASI's jurisdiction': SC dismisses PIL seeking reconstruction of beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho

Neeraj Chopra eyes repeat of history in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo’s National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Photo credit: IANS file photo

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra eyes repeat of history in Tokyo

Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway and Cooper Connolly shine as Australia 'A' post 337/5 vs India 'A' on Day 1 of the first unofficial test in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

Konstas, Kellaway shine as Australia 'A' post 337/5 vs India 'A' on Day 1

Delhi Medical Association to organise health check-up camps, awareness drives to mark Seva Pakhwada

Delhi Medical Association to organise health check-up camps, awareness drives to mark Seva Pakhwada

Bengal BJP plans week-long programmes from tomorrow to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday

Bengal BJP plans week-long programmes from tomorrow to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday

Mouni Roy misses her younger brother, shares childhood pictures

Mouni Roy misses her younger brother, shares childhood pictures

Gujarat court issues notices to Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group's defamation complaints (Lead)

Gujarat court issues notices to Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group's defamation complaints (Lead)

Dhanashree Verma opens up on her divorce to Arbaz Patel in “Rise & Fall”

Dhanashree Verma opens up on her divorce to Arbaz Patel in “Rise & Fall”