February 27, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

Rome, Feb 27 (IANS) India and Italy on Friday discussed key strategic defence priorities while agreeing to elevate industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Sanjeev Kumar, Defence Production Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and Chief of Italian Defence Forces General Luciano Portolano.

"Secretary (DP) Sanjeev Kumar exchanged views with General Luciano Portolano, Chief of Italian Defence Forces regarding respective strategic defence priorities. Both sides concurred on the importance of elevating industrial collaborations to deepen India–Italy defence cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Italy posted on X.

On Thursday, Kumar met Italy's Under Secretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago and also called on Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, the National Armaments Director of Italy.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance further cooperation by leveraging the complementary strengths of their respective defence industrial ecosystems.

"Strengthening India-Italy Defence Industrial Cooperation. Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), held a meeting with Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Under Secretary of State for Defence, Italy. He also met Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, National Armaments Director of Italy," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

"The discussions reviewed ongoing India–Italy initiatives, industrial collaborations, and respective policy frameworks guiding defence industry engagement. Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation by leveraging the complementary strengths of their respective defence industrial ecosystems," it added.

Kumar also delivered remarks at the India–Italy Defence Industry Seminar held in Rome. Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), companies and startups from both nations under the aegis of India's Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Italian Industries Federation of Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD) participated in the seminar.

"The India–Italy Defence Industry Seminar in Rome saw robust participation of defence PSUs, companies and startups from both countries under the aegis of India's SIDM and Italy's AIAD. Secretary (DP) and Director(NAD) set the context with their keynote remarks. The B2B and B2G meetings were an excellent opportunity to explore scope for industrial alignment and integrating supply chains," Indian Embassy in Italy posted on X.

Last December, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi. During the meeting, PM Modi described the India-Italy relationship as one that "continues to get stronger", adding that the deepening engagement benefits not only both countries but also contributes positively to the global community.

"Delighted to meet Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today. Conveyed appreciation for the proactive steps being taken by both sides towards implementation of the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across key sectors such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties. India-Italy friendship continues to get stronger, greatly benefiting our people and the global community," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real Madrid to face Manchester City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real face Man City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash of the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

‘The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance ahead of their Super 8 clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy final: J&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4