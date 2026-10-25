Shilpa Rao reacts after her performance is abruptly stopped in Mumbai: ‘It hurts deeply’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Singer Shilpa Rao was left disheartened after her performance at a Bollywood music event in Mumbai wrapped up unexpectedly, without an opportunity to thank or bid farewell to her fans.

Even as the audience continued cheering and chanting her name, she reportedly wasn’t allowed any additional time on stage, leaving her visibly upset. After the event, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her feelings about the incident. She expressed gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support, noting that fans continued to cheer for her even after the music was cut off. The singer also admitted that the experience had left her deeply hurt.

She wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa.”

The music event, produced by Deepak Choudhary, brought together several singers who entertained the audience with their performances. However, Shilpa Rao’s act reportedly came to an unexpected halt when her microphone was turned off as she waited to speak to the crowd and wrap up her set.

Reports suggested that some male performers were given extra time on stage, while Shilpa did not receive a similar opportunity. The singer was said to have waited for nearly 15 to 20 minutes for her microphone and the stage lights to be turned on again. Throughout the wait, fans continued to cheer for Shilpa and chant her name, expressing their desire to see her continue performing and bid them farewell.

The abrupt end to Shilpa Rao’s performance sparked widespread criticism on social media. Several netizens questioned the organizers’ handling of the event and calling the treatment of the singer disrespectful. The controversy soon gained momentum online, with hashtags such as “#JusticeForShilpaRao” gaining traction across social media platforms.

--IANS

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