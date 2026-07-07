Shilpa Manjunath: My approach to fitness has changed!

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Manjunath, who has delivered several memorable performances in both Tamil and Kannada cinema, has now announced that her approach to fitness had changed.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video of her working out, the actress wrote, "Lately, my approach to fitness has changed. There was a time when I was in the gym all seven days of the week. Now, I’m in a phase where I want to experiment, have fun, and enjoy the journey while staying fit."

She went on to explain, "Fitness, for me, is no longer just about lifting weights or chasing a number on the scale. It’s about moving my body in different ways, trying new things, and finding joy in being active."

However, the actress was quick to add, "That said, weight training and yoga are still my foundation. They keep me strong, grounded, and balanced while I continue exploring everything else. Fitness should evolve with you and right now, this version feels the happiest."

Only a week ago, the actress had put out a post to thank her Pilates trainer for pushing her to become stronger every day. Shilpa in that post had said, "Stay strong. Stay busy. Stay sexy. Strong women don’t just build bodies,they build discipline, confidence, and resilience. A big thank you to my Pilates trainer for pushing me to become stronger every single day."

On the work front, actress Shilpa Manjunath will next be seen in director Praveen S Vijay's courtroom drama 'Sathyavan Savithiri', featuring actors Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin in the lead. The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on July 24 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the film revolves around two lawyers -- played by Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin. Sources say that Mysskin plays Keerthy's senior advocate in the film. "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Keerthy attempts to make him see reason. However, it is at this point, she sees his true colours. The case changes the course of Keerthy's life. How she handles the issue is what the film is all about," says a source in the know.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the film has cinematography by Arul Vincent and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Prasanna G K.

--IANS

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