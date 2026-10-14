SHGs empower women in Nainital, promote financial independence and generate employment

Nainital, Oct 14 (IANS) Government initiatives promoting self-employment and women's empowerment are bringing significant changes to the lives of rural women in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, enabling them to move beyond traditional household responsibilities and become financially independent entrepreneurs.

Through self-help groups (SHGs), women are gaining access to employment opportunities, financial assistance and platforms to market their products, helping them improve their family incomes and support their children's education and upbringing.

Nirmala Joshi from Takula Gram Sabha said joining a self-help group had brought a major transformation in her financial condition. She said she was initially unaware that these groups could also provide women with employment and business opportunities.

"Earlier, women were largely confined to household responsibilities, but today several women are associated with self-help groups and earning a livelihood through them. The government also provides loans to women to start income-generating activities," she said.

Joshi said rural women initially hesitated to approach government offices or undertake official work but gradually gained confidence and learned new skills through their association with the groups.

She said she was now independently supporting her household and children, while several other women associated with her were also earning through these initiatives. Products made by self-help groups are now being marketed not only across the country but also internationally, she added.

Deepika Mehra from Nigalat village said employment opportunities through self-help groups had helped women establish wider business networks.

She said women associated with these groups were connected across several locations, including Nainital, Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Betalghat and Kotabagh.

"This is not just about one woman's employment. Several women associated with these groups are becoming financially stronger. With government encouragement, women are preparing homemade products and building their own sources of income," Mehra said.

Similarly, Pooja Bisht from Ghughu Sigdi village said she was associated with a self-help group through which the 'Hillans Kitchen' initiative was being operated.

She said starting the self-employment venture had significantly improved her financial condition, while providing livelihood opportunities to several other women.

Bisht added that women were no longer confined to their homes and were increasingly contributing to their families' financial well-being through entrepreneurial activities.

--IANS

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