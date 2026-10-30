Sherry Agarwal: ‘Cycle Gap’ will beautifully blend nostalgia and contemporary romance

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Sherry Agarwal, who is making her debut in Tamil cinema with director M R Bharathi's upcoming Tamil musical romantic entertainer 'Cycle Gap', says that the film will beautifully blend nostalgia and contemporary romance.

Sharing her experience on working in ‘Cycle Gap’, Sherry said, “As an actress, I can honestly say that my experience of working in Cycle Gap was amazing and memorable. It is a beautiful blend of nostalgia and contemporary romance. The entire team was extremely supportive, and that positive environment made the shoot a very enjoyable learning experience for me."

Thanking everyone who had contributed their time, effort and talent to this film, the actress said, "I would genuinely love to work with this wonderful team again in the future. I wish the producer and hero Nawaz, director M. R. Bharathi, DOP Solomon, Hemanth Selvaraj, executive producer Suja Suriya Nila, and the entire team of Cycle Gap the very best. I hope the audience receives the film with the same love and enthusiasm with which all of us have worked on it.”

For the unaware, actress Sherry Agarwal, who is best known for her performances in Telugu films such as April 28th Em Jarigindi?, Ram Asur and I Hate You, is now making her debut in Tamil with Cycle Gap.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Cycle Gap will be an emotional musical romance that seeks to bridge the innocence and nostalgia of 1990s love with the emotions and sensibilities of today’s generation. Blending music, romance and relatable human emotions, the film, they claim, will aim to bring two generations of romantic sensibilities together in a story that evokes the past while speaking to contemporary audiences.

Produced by Tubelight Productions and directed by M. R. Bharathi, the film features Sherry alongside producer and actor Nawaz in the lead.

--IANS

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