Sher-E-Punjab T20: Naman, Prabhsimran hit tons as Warriors beat Soormas in run-fest

SAS Nagar, Sep 1 (IANS) Jalandhar Warriors produced a stunning eight-wicket win over Amritsar Soormas after successfully chasing down a mammoth target of 265 in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Tuesday.

It was a memorable run-fest, with more than 500 runs scored in the match. The spectators were treated to some outstanding batting as Naman Dhir and Prabhsimran Singh both scored brilliant centuries, while three other batters also made important contributions.

Amritsar Soormas, who have been in excellent batting form in the tournament, posted 264/5 in 20 overs, their highest total of the competition so far.

Captain Abhishek Sharma once again led the way with a powerful knock, smashing 82 off just 36 balls. His innings included five fours and seven sixes, with three of his sixes coming in one over against Gurvinder Singh Bhullar.

The Soormas made a flying start, scoring 79/1 in the first six overs. After Sahaj Dhawan was dismissed early, Abhishek joined Naman Dhir and the two immediately put the Warriors’ bowlers under pressure.

The pair attacked from both ends and kept the boundaries coming. Their partnership helped Amritsar take control of the innings as they added 151 runs for the second wicket. Abhishek eventually fell after playing a superb attacking knock.

Dhir, however, continued his assault. The right-hander brought up his century in just 52 balls, reaching the landmark with a huge six. He was especially aggressive against Abhinav Sharma, hitting him for four sixes in one over that went for 33 runs.

Dhir eventually fell for a brilliant 117 off 56 balls, with seven fours and 10 sixes. Jashanpreet Singh also played a useful role as the Soormas maintained their scoring rate in the final overs and finished with a massive 264/5.

Jalandhar Warriors needed a strong start to stay in the game, and their openers delivered exactly that. The Warriors raced to 103/1 in just six overs, with captain Prabhsimran Singh leading the attack. He brought up his fifty in only 16 balls, recording the fastest fifty of the tournament.

Prabhsimran continued to attack the Amritsar bowlers and found good support from Harjas Tandon. The pair added 109 runs for the second wicket before Harjas was dismissed for a quick 42 off 21 balls.

With the required run rate well under control, Prabhsimran continued his brilliant innings and reached his century in just 41 balls. He was then joined by Anmol Malhotra, who also played an aggressive knock and completed his fifty in only 19 deliveries.

The duo finished the chase in style, taking Jalandhar Warriors to 265/2 in 17.5 overs and completing a remarkable eight-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.

Prabhsimran remained unbeaten on a sensational 125 off 47 balls, hitting 14 fours and eight sixes, while Malhotra stayed unbeaten on 52.

It was a remarkable night of batting in Mohali, with Naman Dhir’s 117 and Prabhsimran Singh’s unbeaten 125 at the centre of one of the most entertaining run-fests of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League so far.

--IANS

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