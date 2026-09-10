Sher-E-Punjab T20: Naman Dhir’s 95 powers Amritsar Soormas to third straight win

Mohali, Sep 10 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas continued their impressive late-season surge in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League with a thrilling nine-run win over Jalandhar Warriors, securing their third consecutive victory and strengthening their playoff push.

Batting first, the Soormas posted 178/9, powered by another sensational knock from Naman Dhir, who followed his match-winning 173 in the previous game with a blazing 95 off 48 balls, including six fours and eight sixes. Dhir struck at 197.92, once again putting the opposition under pressure and giving Amritsar a strong platform.

Jalandhar mounted a spirited response, led by Randeep Singh (32 off 22), with Prabhsimran Singh (28) and Aryan Yadav (26) also contributing. However, Amritsar kept striking at crucial moments to restrict the Warriors to 169/8. Jaipartap Singh Johal, Akash Pandey and Shubham Rana picked up two wickets apiece, while Dhir also chipped in with 1/15.

The win takes Amritsar Soormas to second place with eight points from seven matches, ahead of Jalandhar on net run rate. Having won their last three games, the Soormas are now firmly in contention for a top-four finish, with just one league-stage game remaining.

Amritsar will close out their league campaign against Ludhiana Lions on Friday (September 11) at 7 PM at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali. With the playoff race finely poised, the Soormas will look to carry their winning momentum into the final game and strengthen their case for a top-four finish.

Skipper Ramandeep Singh led from the front with a blistering, unbeaten 71 off 36 balls as Mohali Kings stormed into the semifinals of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League with a five-wicket win over Bathinda Royals at the I.S. Bindra Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a competitive target of 185, Mohali Kings got off to a disastrous start, losing two wickets with just four runs on the board. But skipper Ramandeep and Anmolpreet Singh (49 off 28 balls) revived the chase with a crucial 52-run stand for the third wicket before Ramandeep took control to take his side over the line.

--IANS

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