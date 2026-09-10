Ireland is monitoring developments in Balochistan, reflecting growing international attention

Quetta, Sep 10 (IANS) Reflecting on the growing international attention to the developments in Balochistan province of Pakistan, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee, has said that the country is monitoring the developments in the region and continues to raise concerns over human rights with Pakistani authorities through diplomatic channels.

McEntee made the remarks in an official response to Ruth Coppinger, an Irish Parliamentarian who raised concerns about the situation in Balochistan and reports of civilian casualties following the latest incidents in the province, local media reported.

“According to a statement issued by the Foreign Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), the intervention followed the organisation’s international outreach efforts after the Pakistani airstrikes in Balochistan’s Surab. The BNM said the issue had been brought before the Irish Parliament by Coppinger, whom the organisation thanked for highlighting developments in Balochistan,” online news network The Balochistan Post reported.

McEntee said she was aware of the reports regarding ongoing unrest in Balochistan, noting that the region has seen violent insurgencies, political and ethnic conflict in recent years.

According to her, the promotion and protection of universal human rights remains a cornerstone of Irish foreign policy, which includes the protection of freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, and participation in the political process.

“The Irish foreign minister noted that Ireland regularly engages with Pakistan on political and human rights issues through both bilateral and multilateral channels, including the Universal Periodic Review process at the United Nations Human Rights Council,” the Balochistan Post reported.

McEntee said that the human rights issues were discussed during the 15th EU-Pakistan Joint Commission meeting in Brussels in December 2025 and during the eighth round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue in June 2026.

“According to the statement, Pakistan’s implementation of international human rights conventions remains a key focus of the European Union’s engagement with Islamabad under the GSP plus trade programme. McEntee said these issues were also raised during the EU’s GSP plus Monitoring Mission to Pakistan in November 2025,” the report highlighted.

She also said that Ireland’s Embassy in Islamabad is closely monitoring the developments in Balochistan and that the Irish officials have also met Pakistani authorities directly to raise human rights concerns.

–IANS

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