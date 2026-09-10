September 10, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

Sarang helicopter display reflects enduring bonds of friendship between India and Egypt: IAF

Sarang helicopter display reflects enduring bonds of friendship between India and Egypt: IAF

Cairo, Sep 10 (IANS) The aerial display of the Sarang helicopter display team with the Pyramids of Giza in the backdrop brings together India’s flying prowess and Egypt’s timeless heritage, reflecting the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday.

“From the skies above Giza. The majestic Pyramids of Giza provided a spectacular backdrop as the Sarang Helicopter Display Team flew a four-helicopter formation of ALH Dhruv, showcasing precision, discipline and Indian aviation excellence. The aerial display beautifully brings together India’s flying prowess and Egypt’s timeless heritage, reflecting the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations,” the IAF stated on X.

Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, visited the Sarang Display Team in Egypt and interacted with the contingent.

“Strengthening camaraderie, building bonds. Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, visited the Sarang Display Team at the 2nd Edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, Egypt. An interaction with the contingent and the exchange of mementoes marked the occasion, as Air Warriors shared their experiences of representing India on the global stage,” the IAF noted on X.

The team reached Egypt to participate in the second edition of the EI Alamein International Airshow at EI Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.

"The IAF Sarang team is the world's only five-helicopter display team. The team will showcase precision, professionalism and flying skills through a series of meticulously choreographed displays. This marks another significant milestone in international engagements by the Indian Air Force, reflecting growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Egypt," the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team is renowned for its demanding formation manoeuveres, close-proximity flying and synchronised aerial sequences," it added.

The Ministry also said that the display highlights not only the exceptional skill and discipline of its pilots but also the capabilities of India's indigenous aerospace industry.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan forces kill father, forcibly disappear son in Balochistan (File Image)

Pakistan forces kill father, forcibly disappear son in Balochistan

Successive river blockages highlight Nepal's vulnerability to climate disasters

Successive river blockages highlight Nepal's vulnerability to climate disasters

Talented Hissi Besra shoots 5-under for best card of first leg of US Kids Golf in Gurugram. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Talented Hissi Besra shoots 5-under for best card of first leg of US Kids Golf

IMF calls India key engine of global growth

IMF calls India key engine of global growth

Awami League leader brutally hacked to death in Bangladesh as political violence intensifies (Reprsentative Image)

Awami League leader brutally hacked to death in Bangladesh as political violence intensifies

India emerges as ‘dependable partner’ in times of crisis: Report (File Image)

India emerges as ‘dependable partner’ in times of crisis: Report

International Shooting Sport Federation 'B' shotgun judges course commences in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

International Shooting Sport Federation 'B' shotgun judges course commences

Arrest of Chinese, Taiwanese nationals exposes major transnational cybercrime networks in Bangladesh (File image)

Arrest of Chinese, Taiwanese nationals exposes major transnational cybercrime networks in Bangladesh

Ajeetesh Sandhu extends his lead to three shots in Chennai Open 2026 at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai on Thursday.

Chennai Open 2026: Ajeetesh Sandhu extends his lead to three shots

SC Collegium recommends appointments to Karnataka, Delhi, J&K & Ladakh, Jharkhand HCs

SC Collegium recommends appointments to Karnataka, Delhi, J&K & Ladakh, Jharkhand HCs