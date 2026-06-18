Shenaz Treasurywala hilariously gets 'Lagaan's Captain Russell aka Paul Blackthorne to apologise in Hindi

Mumbai June 18 (IANS) Actress and social media influencer Shenaz Treasurywala was seen making actor Paul Blackthorne aka British officer Captain Russell from the iconic movie 'Lagaan' speak Hindi.

The actress took to her social media account to share a fun video of her teaching the British actor a few lines of Hindi.

Shenaz was seen teaching him “Mujhe Phool Pasand Hai”, Yeh Gateway of India hai, yahanse British Queen aayi thi, Mujhe Please Maaf Karo. Paul was seen reciting the lines like a pro in Hindi.

As Paul was seen repeating Mujhe Please Maaf Karo, Shenaz hilariously stated that she is taking all the revenge after what he did to Indian villagers in the movie.

Shenaz in her video revealed that she randomly bumped into him while walking down the streets of Mumbai and spontaneously decided to turn his city guide for the day.

Sharing the fun video on her social media account, Shenaz captioned it as, "Captain Russell from Lagaan... 25 years later! Lagaan is playing in theatres again and I ran into Captain Russell on the street. Of course I had to show him around.

Still the same villain India loves to hate.

And I have to say, his Hindi is seriously impressive.

Who remembers watching Lagaan and wanting to beat him at cricket all over again?

#Lagaan #CaptainRussell #LagaanMovie #AamirKhan #Bollywood #MovieReunion #PaulBlackthorne #IndianCinema #Nostalgia”

For the uninitiated, Paul Blackthorne was in the city for the celebration of Lagaan’s 25 years celebration.

Paul essayed the role of the wicked British officer in the movie who charges the Indian villagers three times the taxes, making their lives miserable.

His dialogue ‘Teen Guna Lagaan Dena Padega’ went onto become an iconic one from the movie.

On June 12, Aamir Khan along with Lagaan's director Ashutosh Gowariker and other cast marked the milestone of the movie with much grandeur.

The leading lady of the movie, actress Gracy Singh also made a rare appearance infront of the media after many years.

–IANS

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