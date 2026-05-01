May 01, 2026 1:57 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Suman reveals Rekha was obsessed with Mumtaz

Shekhar Suman reveals Rekha was obsessed with Mumtaz

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman made a huge revelation about the Bollywood yesteryear diva Rekha. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor shared that the veteran actress is obsessed with fellow actress Mumtaz.

He disclosed that Rekha even does an excellent mimicry of Mumtaz.

He further pointed out that when one closely observes the mannerisms of Rekha, they will find an influence of Mumtaz in it.

Shekhar Suman told IANS, "She is obsessed with Mumtaz, which very few people know, and she mimics her very well. I even made her do it. Even her mannerisms have an influence of Mumtaz."

It might also be interesting to know that Rekha ji played the lead in Sekhar Suman's debut movie "Utsav", which was released back in 1984.

Made under the direction of Girish Karnad, the project is based on the play "Mrichakatika (The Little Clay Cart)" by Śūdraka.

The story revolves around a courtesan named Vasantasena (Played by Rekha) and her chance encounter with a poor Brahmin man, Charudatta (Played by Shekhar Suman), in Ujjain.

Produced by Shashi Kapoor, "Utsav" stars Shankar Nag, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Anuradha Patel, Shekhar Suman, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Annu Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with others.

While speaking to IANS, Sekhar Suman also talked about how people working in the Hindi film industry end up mispronouncing some very common words.

He said, "Along with acting, I also wanted to really focus on the speech as both these things are closely connected to one another. Today's actors often mispronounce common words. What do you expect from such people in the industry where Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are known for their command over the language? In fact, all over the world - It may be Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, John Hopkins, they are all known due to their language. Acting, speech, behaviour, all these things move together simultaneously".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Taiwan accuses China of smuggling vegetables through Vietnam

Taiwan accuses China of smuggling vegetables through Vietnam

IPL 2026: ‘World class’ all-rounder Holder fulfills both roles with bat and ball, says Solanki

IPL 2026: ‘World class’ all-rounder Holder fulfills both roles with bat and ball, says Solanki

When Robert Downey Jr. spoke about losing Oscar for Best Actor to Al Pacino in his 20s

When Robert Downey Jr. spoke about losing Oscar for Best Actor to Al Pacino in his 20s

Adani Group to add Rs 2 lakh crore worth new assets this year: Gautam Adani

Adani Group to add Rs 2 lakh crore worth new assets this year: Gautam Adani

Buddha Purnima and Labour Day: A shared call for compassion and dignity

Buddha Purnima and Labour Day: A shared call for compassion and dignity

Bangladesh reports threefold surge in workplace deaths in first quarter of 2026

Bangladesh reports threefold surge in workplace deaths in first quarter of 2026

Samsung Biologics union launches 1st general strike over pay dispute

Samsung Biologics union launches 1st general strike over pay dispute

India-UAE CEPA delivering strong trade growth, new opportunities for businesses: Piyush Goyal

India-UAE CEPA delivering strong trade growth, new opportunities for businesses: Piyush Goyal

Pakistan: Karachi residents reel under second week of severe water crisis

Pakistan: Karachi residents reel under second week of severe water crisis

Pakistan raises fuel prices amid Strait of Hormuz blockade

Pakistan raises fuel prices amid Strait of Hormuz blockade