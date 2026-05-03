May 03, 2026 11:50 AM हिंदी

Shekhar Suman recalls getting a call from Bal Thackeray at 3 AM

Shekhar Suman recalls interviewing Bal Thackeray, calls it a 'memorable moment'

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Who among us has not watched Shekhar Suman's popular late-night talk show, "Movers & Shakers"? While the veteran actor hosted several prominent names from across industries, Shekhar Suman admitted that one of his most memorable interviews was with the renowned politician, Bala Thackeray.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Shekhar recalled that once Bal Thackeray called him to praise his show, and sensing an opportunity, he invited him for an interview.

Shekhar Suman further told IANS that they had so much fun during the interaction that the politician expressed his desire to do one more interview.

He shared that the politician had never appeared on a show till then, but he called him one night, at three o'clock, and said that he watched one of his programs.

"Saw this episode that you do very well," Bal Thackeray had said.

Responding to the praise, Shekhar Suman said, "If I do very well, then why don't you come to my show?"

Agreeing to this, Bal Thackeray asked, "When should I come?"

The two met soon, and Shekhar Suman finally got an interview with Bal Thackeray.

"After doing the interview, he said, 'It was a lot of fun, do one more', so I said, 'Sir, we don't have another costume'. He replied, 'Let's do it in this'. So that is a very memorable moment for me," recalled Shekhar Suman.

During the interaction, Shekhar Suman also talked about the decline of the Hindi language in the entertainment industry.

The 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor shared how people working in the Hindi film industry end up mispronouncing some very common words.

He told IANS, "Along with acting, I also wanted to really focus on the speech as both these things are closely connected to one another. Today's actors often mispronounce common words. What do you expect from such people in the industry where Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are known for their command over the language? In fact, all over the world - It may be Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, John Hopkins, they are all known due to their language. Acting, speech, behaviour, all these things move together simultaneously".

--IANS

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