Shekhar Suman on the decline of the Hindi language in the entertainment industry

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Shekhar Suman reflected on the decline of the Hindi language in the entertainment industry.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor pointed out how people working in the Hindi film industry end up mispronouncing some very common words.

Shekhar Suman, who has recently launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy, shared that he gets really disheartened by the condition of the industry, where artists such as Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have been known for their impeccable command over the language.

He told IANS, "Along with acting, I also wanted to really focus on the speech as both these things are closely connected to one another. Today's actors often mispronounce common words. What do you expect from such people in the industry where Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are known for their command over the language? In fact, all over the world - It may be Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, John Hopkins, they are all known due to their language. Acting, speech, behaviour, all these things move together simultaneously".

Talking about his institution, he shared that he wished to "come up with a comprehensive course, where all these things are discussed."

Shekhar Suman further pointed out that artists most often don't even know the meaning of the words written in the script.

He further objected as to why people working in the Hindi film industry speak in English during the award functions.

The veteran actor pointed out that it is our collective responsibility to correct this on a priority basis.

Without mincing his words, Shekhar Suman further said that he finds it very upsetting that the scripts of the Hindi films are written in Roman and not Devanagari. He shared that he makes it a point that the scripts given to him are in Devanagari.

--IANS

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