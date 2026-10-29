Shekhar Ravjiani says next chapter will have ‘double the effort, double the mehnat’: 50, here I come

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani is all set to enter a new chapter of his life as he prepares to turn 50 next month.

Turning to Instagram, Shekhar expressed gratitude as he reflected on his journey and to everyone who has stood by him over the years. She said he is looking forward to creating, learning, growing and living with renewed hunger and enthusiasm.

Turning to the caption section, he wrote: “Crazy to think that a month from now, I hit the half-century mark. To everyone who has showered me with love, stood by me, and genuinely cared along the way, Thank you! You’ve made these years special in more ways than you know.”

“These 50 years have been a great warm-up. The lessons, the highs, the lows, the music, the people, the love ….all of it has brought me here. And now for the next chapter … double the effort, double the mehnat, and an even greater hunger to create, learn, grow and live.Health is good. Mind is good. Heart is great. 50, here I come. Let’s go!!”

Shekhar became a part of the duo Vishal–Shekhar. The duo produced many Bollywood songs, and they were judges at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007 and 2010. He has sung the tracks "Tujhe Bhula Diya", "Bin Tere" and "Meherbaan".

On the work front, Shekhar initially worked in advertising and composed jingles before entering the Hindi film industry. He participated in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 1997, and later eventually joined hands with Vishal Dadlani to form Vishal-Shekhar.

The duo made their film debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999, and went on to become one of the prominent music-composing teams in Hindi cinema, working on films including Jhankaar Beats, Dus, Bluffmaster, Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dostana, Chennai Express, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, amongst many others.

Shekhar has also established himself as a playback singer, with songs such as “Tujhe Bhula Diya”, “Bin Tere”, “Meherbaan” and “Zehnaseeb” among his popular tracks.

--IANS

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