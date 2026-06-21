Shekhar Kapur recalls the time he first saw daughter Kaveri Kapur in the hospital

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) This Father's Day, prominent filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled the first time he laid eyes on his daughter Kaveri Kapur in the hospital.

Sharing a throwback photograph with his daughter on his official Instagram handle, the 'Mr India' maker wrote, "How can I forget that look ? We were walking through London and came across the hospital where you were born .. I remember that tiny magical bit of life .. a bit of God’s desire to create .. God’s desire to wonder .. And here you are still .. with wonder and love in your eyes .. (sic)."

"May you always look at life in wonder .. as you do now with your incredible poems .. your amazing music .. with wisdom far surpassing mine .. Happy Father’s Day , my love", he went on to add.

In May this year, Shekhar revealed what he does when he misses his daughter.

The 'Masoom' maker confessed that when he misses his daughter, he scrolls through her pictures on his phone.

Showering love on Kaveri, Shekhar penned, "That’s Kaveri with long hair .. she is spending time in Tuscany right now .. with Helen Walsh .. who is famous for having created one of the best acting and drama schools world wide .. she is based out of Ireland .. but this year she invites all her students to Tuscany !"

"Does every father miss his daughter as much as I do ? If course they do .. ! When I miss Kaveri , I just scroll through all the pics I have of her .. so forgive me for the indulgence .. but hey .. it’s unconditional love...Hope you’re reading this Kaveri .. !," he further expressed.

Shekhar will also be collaborating with his daughter professionally for the first time for his upcoming sequel, "Masoom 2". The project will also feature Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah from the original drama as the lead.

--IANS

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