Shehnaaz Gill on playing a strong girl in 'Ishqnama': She can go to any extent for love

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen as one of the leads in the forthcoming Punjabi movie "Ishqnama".

Speaking during the recently held teaser launch event of the drama, the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant said that the viewers will get to see her in a new bold and strong avatar in her next.

Shedding further light on her character during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shehnaaz said that she plays Naseema, a Pakistani girl, who is willing to go to any extent for her love.

Describing "Ishqnama" as a real and emotional story, she told IANS, "My character is a Pakistani girl. There is a boy, Nima, who you would have read about in the book "Border Nama". I am playing the role of Naseema. It is a real story. You will see a very emotional, bold and strong girl who can go to any extent to get her love."

Previously, actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva praised his co-star Shehnaaz, saying that he admires how she managed to balance the different shades of her character in the drama.

He claimed that the movie buffs would be amazed by his scenes with Shehnaaz.

The 'Animal' actor shared, "Working on this film has been a deeply moving experience for me. The scenes I shared with Shehnaaz are particularly powerful, and I believe audiences will be genuinely surprised and touched by them. I admired the way she balanced different shades of her character while creating a space for genuine collaboration between us. What we created together felt very honest and emotionally impactful. Overall, this film has given me some unforgettable memories, and I'm truly grateful to the entire team for making this journey so special," the 'Animal' actor said.

Made under the direction of Arvvindr S. Khaira, "Ishqnama" is expected to arrive at the cinema halls on July 24 this year.

--IANS

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