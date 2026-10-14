Shehnaaz Gill makes Rohit Sharma recreate her iconic ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ dialogue

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress-Singer Shehnaaz Gill got cricketer-host Rohit Sharma to recreate her viral ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta’ dialogue on the sets of the game show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.

In a fun promo shared by the channel host from the show, Shehnaaz asked Rohit to repeat one of her famous dialogues. The cricketer readily agreed and followed her lead, repeating each line word-for-word.

Shehnaaz began with, “Kya karoon main mar jaaoon?” to which Rohit repeated the line. She then followed it up with “Meri koi feeling nahi hai?”, “Sada kutta kutta...” and finally, “Tuada kutta Tommy!”, with Rohit echoing each phrase.

The exchange left the whole studio audience and fellow guests, including singer Mika Singh and comedy duo Chinki-Minki, in splits.

For the uninitiated, the dialogue became a viral sensation after Shehnaaz delivered it on the reality show, Bigg Boss during an ugly fight with a few of her co-contestants in the season.

The phrase “Tuada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta” went on to become a popular internet meme.

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz Gill rose to nationwide fame with her participation in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where her bubbly nature, infectious energy, Punjabi accent and unfiltered personality made her a fan favourite.

Her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the reality show also became a major talking point. Their chemistry earned them a dedicated fan following.

Often fondly referred to as the ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’, Shehnaaz won audiences over with her playful demeanour and candid conversations.

–IANS

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