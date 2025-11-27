Shefali Shah talks about her journey as an actor, shares excitement to be on panel at IFP

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah, who has been receiving great reviews for her latest release, Delhi Crime season 3, recently spoke about her journey as an actor and also expressed gratitude.

The actress in a statement said, “I have been fortunate to play roles that challenged me, moved me, and stayed with audiences in ways I never expected. Whether it was the intensity of Delhi Crime, the complexities of Darlings, or the early grounding years of Satya, each phase shaped my journey as an actor.”

Shah added, “Speaking about that evolution is always a meaningful reminder of why I fell in love with storytelling in the first place. Breaking down that journey with an audience that values the craft feels deeply special.” The actress, who is all set to be a part of an important panel discussion at the Indian Film Project (IFP), expressing her excitement, said, “IFP has built a platform where creators and viewers meet with sincerity and curiosity, and I am excited to be a part of that spirit this year.”

For the uninitiated, IFP Season 15 is gearing up to take over Mehboob Studios on November 29 & 30 with a stellar lineup of creators, artists, filmmakers, performers, and industry disruptors from across the country. This year’s edition is set to bring together some of the most exciting voices shaping India’s creative landscape.

Amid this stellar slate, audiences can also look forward to sessions featuring five remarkable women: Shefali Shah, Raja Kumari, Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha, and Shilpa Rao whose perspectives and artistry are said to add even more depth to the session.

