Kapil Sharma solves the mystery of why cheerleaders wanted Dravid Instead of Yuvi-Sehwag on the pitch

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) It was all chaos on the set of the Netflix reality show "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4" as cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Mohammad Kaif came together for an episode full of fun, laughter, and spilled secrets.

During the episode, Kapil joked that even the cheerleaders used to pray for Rahul Dravid to come on strike so they could rest a bit - because when Yuvraj and Sehwag were batting, it was just nonstop sixes.

The makers recently unveiled the preview of the forthcoming episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4", on social media, along with the caption, "Iss hafte, Mastiverse mein hogi dosti ki hattrick!

Watch the legends of Cricket in The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on 17th January, at 8 PM, only on Netflix. (sic)"

Adding to the fun, Kaif claimed that he is “bohot gareeb, (very poor),” compared to Yuvraj and Sehwag, while Yuvraj casually pointed out his Gucci shoes.

Yuvraj and Kaif also showed off their acting skills in a hilarious charades round.

Yuvi further revealed his favourite “routine” these days, which isn’t about bat and bowl or even gym - it’s straight-up “alas main”.

Milking the opportunity, Kapil treated the statement like a breaking news headline, roasting Yuvraj. To this, Sehwag added, "ajj kal sirf ‘Lunch main kya khana hai, dinner main kya khana hai, golf main kya rakha hai (What are we having for lunch, what are we having for dinner, what is there in playing golf?"

The episode also enjoyed a double Sidhu Paaji energy, with actor and comedian Sunil Grover coming dressed as ‘Super’ Sidhu ji, making sure the shayari and chaos remained on the front foot.

With Krushna Abhishek as Mona and Kiku Sharda as Sona adding their own comedy strokes, the latest episode will premiere on the streaming giant on Saturday at 8 PM.

--IANS

pm/