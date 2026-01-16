India’s vibrant startup ecosystem is helping creators grow: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the country’s vibrant startup ecosystem that is helping creators grow in an inclusive set up and pondered over innumerable opportunities for a Viksit Bharat.

Responding to a post by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on X social media platform, PM Modi stated: “Today’s India believes in aspiration and creation, they are creating what they once used to seek!"

The Prime Minister was referring to an article by the minister about the country’s startup ecosystem as the government’s Startup India initiative completes 10 years since its launch.

Goyal stated in his article -- to mark the National Startup Day -- that India now has one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems. The Startup India initiative has evolved into an inclusive and innovative ecosystem across the country, channelising youthful entrepreneurial energy to create jobs and accelerate economic growth.

The minister also said that the proof of the stellar success of Prime Minister’s pathbreaking Startup India initiative is the over 2 lakh government-recognised startups in the country that have generated over 21 lakh job opportunities. In 2025 alone, more than 49,000 startups were recognised, the highest annual growth since Startup India began.

“India is now the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world with Rs 15 lakh crore funding boosting the industry,” he added.

Inclusion has been a cornerstone of this journey. Women-led entrepreneurship has emerged as a major strength, with more than 45 per cent of recognised startups having at least one woman director. About half the startups are based in non-metro cities, highlighting the growing role of Tier 2 and 3 cities as engines of innovation and growth, the minister observed.

A defining shift over the last decade has been the growing focus on innovation and deep technology. India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index has improved from 81 in 2015 to 38 in last year, and government support for deep tech ventures will improve it further, the minister added.

--IANS

sps/na