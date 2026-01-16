From cuddles with AbRam to rakhi with Ahaan Panday: Ananya Panday sums up her 2016

January 16, 2026 4:20 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited moments from 2016.

Sharing a throwback post on Instagram, the actress reflected on how that year shaped her journey, from sweet childhood memories with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam to tying rakhi to her star brother Ahaan Panday and holding a film’s clapboard, calling 2016 a time she holds close to her heart.

The actress shared more pictures of herself in a bikini, using iconic 2016 snapchat filters, winning medals in school and posing with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

“2016 was really it man,” she wrote as the caption.

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, made her debut three years later in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, standalone sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal.

Set in the fictional St. Teresa’s College, the narrative follows Rohan Sachdev, an aspiring athlete from a humble background, who navigates love, rivalry, and ambition while competing for the coveted title of "Student of the Year."

She was then seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Gehraiyaan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Kesari Chapter 2.

She made her series debut with Call Me Bae directed by Colin D'Cunha. It also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

She was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

She will next be seen in “Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November. The film is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

