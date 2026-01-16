India Stack widening financial and digital inclusion: Report

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) India’s digital public infrastructure and tech push laid the groundwork on which agentic AI can thrive on trusted data and integrated workflows, a report said on Friday.

The report from the World Economic Forum said the country's India Stack is creating digital rails that have widened financial and digital inclusion.

India Stack includes the Aadhaar digital identity, the Unified Payments Interface that processes over 18 billion transactions a month, DigiLocker, and the Account Aggregator framework.

"With a $4 trillion economy, a young, tech-savvy population, and policies that prioritize openness, India is positioned to shape the age through models that combine scale, sustainability, and equity," the report said.

The government is bolstering that foundation with investments in next‑generation computing and artificial intelligence, including the National Quantum Mission’s aim to develop 1,000‑qubit quantum computers by 2031 and the expansion of AI compute capacity supported by 18,693 GPUs.

"Equitable progress depends not on the tools themselves, including how we deploy agentic AI, but on how we reimagine the systems, skills, and values that govern their use," the think tank said.

It lauded India's work in this area as India Stack, ambitiously reimagining technology "as a public good and deploys models that combine scale, sustainability, and equity."

The report also forecasted that AI agents could handle about 45 per cent of routine enterprise tasks by 2029, but cautioned that more than 80 per cent of generative AI pilots fail to deliver measurable earnings gains, and only one in three employees say approved AI tools meet their needs.

However, early adopters reported productivity gains of 40-60 per cent.

Scaling this demands new architecture and bold leadership as agentic AI fast becomes the backbone of enterprise operations, the report noted.

Analysts estimated that AI and related technologies will create 170 million new roles by 2030 while displacing 92 million jobs, and urged businesses to invest in skills, design ethical systems, and focus on inclusivity.

--IANS

aar/rvt/